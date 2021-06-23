Cancel
Pelicans get 10th pick in 2021 NBA Draft

WWL
WWL
 14 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans stayed put in the NBA Draft Lottery at the No. 10 spot. The Toronto Raptors were the biggest movers of the night, going up to the No. 4 pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons rounded out the top 4, in that order.

