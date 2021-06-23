This is the one thing you should focus on if you're worried about COVID learning loss
Grade one is a critical time for learning to read and some experts are worried that time out of the classroom for COVID shutdowns has caused serious delays in acquiring this essential skill. Preliminary findings from a Toronto District School Board analysis found that in October 2020, kids who were in in-person school were three percentage points behind where grade 1 kids were in October 2019 on diagnostic reading assessments. Kids in virtual school fared even worse—in January 2021 those grade 1 kids were 9 percentage points behind grade 1 kids in January 2020. With all of Ontario doing remote schooling from mid-April until the end of June, those gaps are likely wider now.www.todaysparent.com