Gene Seroka Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award From Inland Empire Economic Partnership

Award Recognizes Excellence in Supply Chain & Logistics Management

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – June 16, 2021 – Recognizing decades of leadership and accomplishments in the supply chain, logistics and maritime industry, the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) has named Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka as its seventh annual recipient of the Southern California Logistics Council Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Supply Chain & Logistics Management. The honor was presented recently at the 2021 Southern California E-commerce and Logistics Summit.

"Gene Seroka is the living definition of excellence in logistics and supply chain management," said Paul Granillo, president and CEO of IEEP. "Because of all that Gene has achieved for our industry, he is very deserving of this award."

The IEEP's Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes business leaders who exemplify management excellence, exhibit high levels of integrity in moral and ethical conduct, lead beyond borders to meet the requirements of stakeholders, and ultimately serve the common good, among other criteria.

"Because the Inland Empire is such a vital part of our nation's largest trade gateway, I'm grateful to receive this award from an organization that has done so much to address the many pressing needs of our industry and the one in nine jobs it helps facilitate here in Southern California," said Seroka. "I look forward to continued involvement with IEEP and contributing to its important initiatives in the future."

Seroka has served as the Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles—the busiest container port in North America—since 2014. During his tenure, he has led the Port to record-breaking cargo volumes, including setting a new record for a Western Hemisphere port this month when Los Angeles passed the 10-million annual container volume threshold. Seroka's focus on supply chain optimization and infrastructure digitalization are credited among the reasons for the Port's ongoing success.

In presenting the award, IEEP also pointed to Seroka's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Appointed in March 2020 by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the city's Chief Logistics Officer, Seroka spearheaded Logistics Victory Los Angeles (LoVLA), an initiative to get critical personal protective equipment and emergency supplies through the supply chain to healthcare workers and others on the pandemic frontlines.

North America's leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.