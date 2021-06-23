BCF continues registration for Fall 2021

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is registering students for the upcoming fall semester encouraging prospective students and current students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and select classes needed to complete their degree. Registration for current students and new students will continue until the official drop/add deadline, August 22. New Student Orientation activities are scheduled for August 12-13, with an exciting time of preparing new students for the first day of class on August 16.