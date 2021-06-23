Event held in Marquette to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of artists and authors gathered for an event in downtown Marquette to support a book gifting program. The gathering, held at the Range Bank, was to help raise funds for the Marquette branch of the Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan. The non-profit is an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails free age-appropriate books monthly to kids five and younger.