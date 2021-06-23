Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Detours announced for Loveland Lake to Lake Triathlon on Saturday

By Reporter-Herald Staff
ReporterHerald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cycling portion of the Loveland Lake to Lake Triathlon will impact traffic at several intersections and stretches of roadway in Loveland and Fort Collins on Saturday. The event starts with a swim in Lake Loveland, then a cycling route from there to Horsetooth Reservoir west of Fort Collins and back, followed by a run for the “olympic” course. Shorter distances also are offered as a sprint course, or participants can choose an aquabike course, which is cycling and swimming only.

