Under the husk, work continues to preserve Ear of Corn Water Tower
The iconic golden kernels typically illuminating the Rochester skyline are currently shrouded. The Ear of Corn Water Tower is getting a makeover. Olmsted County, owner of the tower and surrounding property, began renovations this spring and expects to finish by July 1. The county project also included demolition of the Seneca canning plant. Tower restoration alone costs $410,000, with the project total coming in at $1.1 million.www.medcitybeat.com