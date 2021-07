Game Recap: Sixers lose to the Hawks, Playoff run over. 96-103 (7 point loss) Despite, dominating in the first quarter, momentum was lost as the Hawks took the lead in the remaining three quarters. For the Sixers, shots hit the rim and bounced out, turnovers happend, and Simmons refused to make crutial shot. All of this culminated in their loss to a team they could have easily beat if they had not given up the last two games. Philadelphia’s loss ends their playoff run and many blame Simmons.