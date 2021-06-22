Michael Conforto close to being back with Mets, but not yet activated off IL

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Mets are on the verge of getting their Opening Day right fielder back, and he’s got a lot to prove in his walk year. Michael Conforto sped through all his checkpoints in rehab from a strained right hamstring, prompting the Mets to consider activating him from the injured list on Tuesday before their game against the Braves at Citi Field. Though Mets acting GM Zack Scott said Conforto would come off the IL, his activation was actually not included in a flurry of roster moves the team announced before first pitch. A reason was not provided for Conforto’s delayed return.

