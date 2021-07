Retro Goal is a satisfying mix of arcade soccer action and light management strategy. Sports games can be tricky to get right because people engage with them on such different levels. Some folks want a deep simulation, others might be seeking a casual competitive game with familiar rules, still others might want to simply manage the business of their sports industry of choice. The neat thing about Retro Goal is it splits the difference between just about every kind of soccer game you can think of, and it does so in a way that every piece of the game feels deep and meaningful without being overwhelming.