NWA Powerrr Results: National Title Qualifier Match, More

Opening Segment – MISS: I liked the more serious tone from The New Day as they interrupted the championship celebration of Bobby Lashley. However, the serious tone didn't last long. They still had their usual silliness in the end. If the criticism against you is that you don't take your wrestling career seriously because you play too many video games, your response probably shouldn't be that your video game show on YouTube has 2 million subscribers. What does that have to do with your ability to win a match? I was annoyed by the way Kofi Kingston kept referring to Lashley as Bob. New Day didn't come across well here. The idea that WWE would just happen to have the Hell in a Cell structure over the ring in order to get an impromptu HIAC match was idiotic. Later on, one of the announcers said something like "nobody could see a HIAC match coming tonight." My reaction was "someone must have seen it coming or they wouldn't have had the cell ready to go!" I also question having four HIAC matches in four days.