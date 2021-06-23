Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'Praise God': Detroit Pistons win NBA draft lottery for 1st time, own No. 1 pick in draft

Detroit Free Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons had Hall of Fame representation at Tuesday's 2021 NBA draft lottery. Ben Wallace, who will be inducted into the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class, didn't bring a good luck charm with him. He didn't need to. After the career he had — going from undrafted to becoming one of the greatest players in NBA history — there was no reason to think his streak would end.

www.freep.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#Hall Of Fame#Oklahoma State#Cowboys#Oregon State#Espn#Big Board#Detroit 2#Cleveland 4#Orlando 6#Golden State#The Free Press#Gonzaga#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2021 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

The trade market is always a large part of the NBA offseason—and has already been a factor, with Kemba Walker being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, teams not interested in making trades will spend the next several weeks fixated on July's draft and the start of free agency in August.
NBA247Sports

CBS Sports releases latest Top 100 NBA Draft Big Board

The NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29th and the prospects are getting eager to find out where they will be selected, if they are. CBS Sports released their latest NBA Draft Big Board, featuring the Top 100 prospects heading into the NBA this season. The top and big name...
NBAthelines.com

2021 NBA Draft Tracker: Rumors, News And Information To Help Your Bets

With the NBA Draft right around the corner on July 29, betting markets have opened in select states. While most expect Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham to be the first pick in the NBA Draft, plenty of intrigue still surrounds the event. TheLines will use this space to collect 2021 NBA Draft rumors, news and information that will hopefully aid bettors in making informed choices.
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

We are in the home stretch. The 2021 NBA Draft is just weeks away and the prospects have already gone through the combine and team visits are just around the corner. Prospects are moving up and down the board, including some changes in the top 5. This is an incredibly strong draft, especially at the top, but there is depth and talent deep into the second round.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: 4 teams asking Pistons about trade involving No. 1 pick

The Detroit Pistons won the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery last month and are in position to draft Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the draft. While the current expectation is that the Pistons will indeed take Cunningham with that pick, there are teams inquiring about a potential trade involving that selection, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades That Could Happen This Summer

With the next batch of teams bowing out of the playoffs, it has begun to spin the rumor mill on what could happen next with their respective superstars. Teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards all have superstar talent but have not been able to piece together a successful long playoff run.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal And Robert Horry Say They Will Never Root For The Clippers: "Hell No."

With the Los Angeles Lakers officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Clippers are the only California-based team left in the fight for the title. Even still, there are some Californians who remain unwilling to root for them. Shaquille O'Neal and Robert Horry are among that group, as they revealed in a recent appearance on "The Big" podcast:
Posted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy