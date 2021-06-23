'Praise God': Detroit Pistons win NBA draft lottery for 1st time, own No. 1 pick in draft
The Detroit Pistons had Hall of Fame representation at Tuesday's 2021 NBA draft lottery. Ben Wallace, who will be inducted into the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class, didn't bring a good luck charm with him. He didn't need to. After the career he had — going from undrafted to becoming one of the greatest players in NBA history — there was no reason to think his streak would end.www.freep.com