The URWERK UR-102 GAÏA timepiece is a luxury accessory that combines multiple materials to achieve a posh aesthetic that is truly elegant and one-of-a-kind. The watch is crafted using both aluminum and platinum, and features an hour hand as the only indicator of the time instead of featuring the usual dial design. This gives it an abstract design that is unlike any other designs out there and is paired with a self-winding movement to keep it running with regular wear.