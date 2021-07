The drama continued for Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline following her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure. In the previous episode of the MTV series, Cline's mother, Christy, and stepfather, Corey, went out to retrieve her pain medication shortly after the star's plastic surgery makeover. But, when they were gone for hours without any updates, Cline's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Sean, decided to call the ambulance. Tuesday night's Teen Mom 2 episode continued where we last left Cline and her family. At one point during the episode, things became so heated between everyone involved that Sean and Corey got into a physical altercation.