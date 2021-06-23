Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry. * Until Sunday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting near 16.2 feet and will remain just above flood stage through the weekend before falling below flood stage on Sunday. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, River property at Cumbest Bluff will be cut off by high water and some river roads will be impassable.