Yeah, I’m confused too, now. No longer by which Sklar is which. But why established comedians with lengthy TV credits are auditioning for America’s Got Talent. Last week, we saw former Last Comic Standing winner Josh Blue. Now here are Randy and Jason Sklar, aka the Sklar Brothers. I guess the post-COVID world (even though we’re not even post-COVID yet) means everything old is new again? A fresh start for everyone? Whatever the case, we’ll find out in future episodes what’s up with this season of AGT. For now, though, please enjoy the Sklar Brothers, now on primetime broadcast network TV!