Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii hotels were 61.5% occupied in May

By Christina O'Connor
Posted by 
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

May’s occupancy rate marks the highest that Hawaii hotels have seen since the pandemic, but is still below pre-Covid levels.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
938
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Occupancy#Pandemic#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Wedding business booming in Hawaii

After being on the brink of bankruptcy, wedding planner and harpist Paul Agung says his fortune turned around about four weeks ago. He says after COVID-19 rules were relaxed last month -- the flood gates opened. He's now dealing with a sudden rush of bookings. "Almost every single day we've...
Travelstaradvertiser.com

Vacation rental occupancy tops hotels, pre-pandemic level for May

Vacation rental occupancy statewide was slightly better in May as it was during the same month in 2019, a record-setting pre-pandemic year. However, supply and demand were still below pre-pandemic times, according to a Hawaii Tourism Authority report released today that utilized Transparent Intelligence data. May was the most recent...
Hawaii StateHawaii Tribune-Herald

Hawaii cruises to resume

After 15 months in dry dock because of the coronavirus pandemic, the passenger cruise industry is gearing up to make Hawaii port calls before the end of the year. Ross Birch, executive director of the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau, said Friday that cruise industry officials are “pretty solid” in their plans.
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best School District in Hawaii

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances that help shape who they become. While these environmental conditions are virtually countless, a small handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success. Whether or not a child succeeds academically can depend considerably on school quality. A […]
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

Canadian Hotels Report 28.1 Percent Occupancy for May 2021

Canada’s hotel industry reported slightly lower performance from the previous month, according to STR’s May 2021 data. While year-over-year percentage changes show significant increases because of comparison with a pandemic-affected period in 2020, the country’s performance levels remained well below the pre-pandemic comparable of May 2019:. Occupancy: 28.1% (-58.6%) Average...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Hawaii StatePosted by
InsiderFamilies

13 Diverse Beaches in Hawaii

The beautiful beach and calm waters at the Fairmont Orchid.(Photo by Liana Moore.) While Hawaii is home to dozens of beautiful beaches, some stand out a bit more than others. If you’d like to make sure you’re visiting some of the most unique ones in the area, check out this list!
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. hotel revenues increased by 178% in May

Lodging industry says "long road ahead" for recovery, however. Virginia hotel revenues for May 2021 increased by 178% compared with May 2020, according to data released Tuesday by STR Inc., a CoStar Group division that provides market data on the U.S. hospitality industry. During the same period, rooms sold went...
Hawaii Statehawaiitourismauthority.org

Hawaii Visitor Statistics Released for May 2021

HONOLULU – According to preliminary statistics released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), a total of 629,681 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in May 2021, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. In comparison, only 9,116 visitors arrived by air in May 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirement for travelers. Total spending for visitors arriving in May 2021 was $1.10 billion. There is no comparative visitor spending data available for May 2020.
Hawaii StateBEAT OF HAWAII

Fast-Changing: Variants May Keep Hawaii #1 Through 2022

The rapid spread of the Delta variant has resulted in many iconic destinations reimposing more restrictions and raising fears about more travel rules ahead. It looks like this uncertainty will keep Hawaii the #1 Travel Pick through 2022. See our personal notes on this below. Today visitor Judy, said about...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Japan meets Hawaii

The concept of kaiseki involves using the freshest ingredients, fitting the place and the season. On July 1, Akira Japanese Restaurant enters a new season, so to speak, when it reopens for in-person dining. The eatery, helmed by chef Taiki Kawai, had converted to an all-takeout operation during the pandemic, offering bentos, donburi and sushi, among other Japanese favorites.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

STR: Canada Hotel Performance For May 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — Canada’s hotel industry reported slightly lower performance from the previous month, according to STR’s May 2021 data. While year-over-year percentage changes show significant increases because of comparison with a pandemic-affected period in 2020, the country’s performance levels remained well below the pre-pandemic comparable of May 2019:. Occupancy:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy