Raleigh, N.C. — The reigning WRAL Voters' Choice Award winner for best ice cream opens its fourth location on Tuesday. Two Roosters, which also won the best ice cream award in 2019 and 2021, opens at 4025 Lake Boone Trail in the former home of Which Wich on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh. It's in the same section as Buffalo Brothers and Guasaca Arepa. The shop will be open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.