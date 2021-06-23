Shock, Sadness Spread: Young Harrison Police Officer Dies

Harrison Police Officer Elizabeth Yasmin Delacruz Photo Credit: Harrison PD

People get to know their police officers in small towns like Harrison, where shock and sadness continued to spread with the news that one of its finest had suddenly died.

Officer Elizabeth Yasmin Delacruz, who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, succumbed at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood following a medical procedure, multiple law enforcement sources said Tuesday night.

A graduate of Lincoln High School in Jersey City, and a graduate student in criminal justice at John Jay College in Manhattan, Delacruz was appointed to her department in late 2017 and received badge #980.

She began full-time patrol duties the following spring after 16 weeks of training at the Essex County Public Safety Academy in Cedar Grove.

A devoted mother to her young daughter, Delacruz "served her country and her community with pride and passion," the Harrison Police Department said in a statement. "Her bright smile and contagious laugh will be deeply missed.

"Rest in the sweetest peace, Officer Delacruz, and watch over us all."

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

