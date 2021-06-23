Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, NJ

Shock, Sadness Spread: Young Harrison Police Officer Dies

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sd3LM_0acW4xav00
Harrison Police Officer Elizabeth Yasmin Delacruz Photo Credit: Harrison PD

People get to know their police officers in small towns like Harrison, where shock and sadness continued to spread with the news that one of its finest had suddenly died.

Officer Elizabeth Yasmin Delacruz, who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, succumbed at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood following a medical procedure, multiple law enforcement sources said Tuesday night.

A graduate of Lincoln High School in Jersey City, and a graduate student in criminal justice at John Jay College in Manhattan, Delacruz was appointed to her department in late 2017 and received badge #980.

She began full-time patrol duties the following spring after 16 weeks of training at the Essex County Public Safety Academy in Cedar Grove.

A devoted mother to her young daughter, Delacruz "served her country and her community with pride and passion," the Harrison Police Department said in a statement. "Her bright smile and contagious laugh will be deeply missed.

"Rest in the sweetest peace, Officer Delacruz, and watch over us all."

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
114K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Grove, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Harrison, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Manhattan#John Jay College#Marine Corps#The Valley Hospital#Lincoln High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Passaic, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Young Man Shot Dead In Passaic

UPDATE: With significant help from the community, Passaic police arrested a 21-year-old man who they believe shot and killed a city teen beneath a Route 21 overpass Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers had found Amar Sultan, 18, with several gunshot wounds on Madison Street near Vreeland Avenue shortly after 2 p.m....
Hillside, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Man, 32, Killed In Hillside Shooting

A 32-year-old man was killed Wednesday in an overnight shooting, authorities said. Damon Hughes was found having suffered serious injury at a house on the 100 block of Clark Street shortly before 1 a.m., Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said. He was rushed to University Hospital in Newark,...
Passaic County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

DWI Westchester Driver In Head-On Crash Reached 106 MPH, Authorities Charge

A Jeep driven by a drunk Yonkers man was doing 106 miles an hour when it crashed head-on into a sedan in Passaic County, New Jersey, authorities said. Derrick Valerio, age 33, was headed in the wrong direction on Greenwood Lake Turnpike when his 2021 Grand Cherokee slammed into a 2003 Infiniti I35 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone near Stonetown Road in Ringwood on Monday, July 5, they said.
Passaic County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

DWI Yonkers Driver In Head-On Passaic County Crash Reached 106 MPH, Authorities Charge

UPDATE: A Jeep driven by a drunk Yonkers man was doing 106 miles an hour when it crashed head-on into a sedan in Passaic County, authorities said. Derrick Valerio, 33, was headed in the wrong direction on Greenwood Lake Turnpike when his 2021 Grand Cherokee slammed into a 2003 Infiniti I35 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone near Stonetown Road in Ringwood on Monday, they said.
Cliffside Park, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Cliffside Park Woman Charged With Stabbing Roommate

A Cliffside Park man had settled down to sleep when his roommate – suspecting he’d stolen jewelry from her -- stabbed him in the leg, authorities said. Catalina Sacasa, 40, was brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus early Wednesday based on statements that they said she made about her emotional state following her arrest the day before.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Veteran Skydiver Dies At Same PA Facility Where NJ Man Was Killed In April

A 35-year-old Staten Island man and veteran skydiver was killed in a freak accident in Pennsylvania Monday at the same facility where a New Jersey skydiver died in April. Frank Kancso's parachute opened and stayed on, but he landed hard in the landing area at Sky’s the Limit Skydiving Center in Monroe County, according to Pennsylvania State Police and WFMZ.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Man In $1M Meth Lab Bust, Pal Put Dead Body Under NJ Family's Doghouse, Police Say

Two Sussex County ex-cons have been accused of relocating human remains found in a Hopatcong home to a doghouse underneath a deck, authorities said. Brian Cheda-Hackembruch, 25, of Andover Township (who you may remember from his involvement in a $1 million meth lab raid), and Matthew R. Thomas, 27, of Newton had found the body of an individual who died of a medical emergency in a Hopatcong home, Andover Township police said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Van Hits Wood-Ridge School

A van slammed into the back of a Wood-Ridge public school Tuesday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported after the van plowed through a fence, knocked down a sign and struck the rear of the Intermediate School in the parking lot off North Avenue between 1st and 2nd streets around 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Serious Jersey Shore Crash Requires Hospital Airlift

A medevac helicopter was requested Tuesday after a serious crash along the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. near Route 72 and Mermaid Drive in Stafford Township, Ocean County, reports said. At least two adults and two children were initially reported hurt, according to an unconfirmed...
Edgewater, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Pinned By SUV Outside Edgewater Shopping Center

An SUV struck and pinned a pedestrian in Edgewater, severely injuring her lower legs, authorities said. A 19-year-old driver from Nanuet had a green light when she turned left out of the Edgewater Marketplace at Russell Avenue and hit the 37-year-old Jersey City resident with her 2015 Honda CR-V as the victim crossed River Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Teddy Wetklow said.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Shot Twice Arrested At Hospital On Warrants, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was shot twice was later arrested on two active warrants while at the hospital. The incident started around 2 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, when the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a shot spotter activation in the 500 block of Noble Avenue - two rounds. Minutes later patrol officers were notified that a person had been shot at that location.
Cresskill, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard Bergen Pool

A 5-year-old boy died in a backyard pool drowning in Cresskill over the July 4th weekend, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Cresskill police and members of BLS and ALS teams responded to a home in the East Hill section of town at 6:51 p.m. Monday, police records show. CPR was conducted after...

Comments / 137

Community Policy