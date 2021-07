Prime Day was just last week, but it already seems like a million years ago: All of the best Amazon device deals are long gone, as are the vast majority of other great sales, like historic low prices on some of our favorite Bose and Sony headphones. But one deal that remains is worth calling out: The Roku Express 4K Plus is still just $29. That's an $11 savings from the price where it debuted just a few short weeks ago.