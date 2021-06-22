Tiger Track Honored on June 21st

The following were honored on Monday evening at the June 21st BISD School Board Meeting. The THSCA All-State Academic award winners of Cade Wenberg & Trenton Whitworth, along with a UIL-6A State Track & Field Qualifier, Noah Newman, in the 300M Hurdles received honors from the Belton ISD School Board. The academic athletes had to carry a 90+ average throughout the 2021 track season to be considered for the honor from the THSCA (Texas High School Coaches Association) Academic Committee. Others not in the picture were 1st Team – Brady Shadrick, 2nd Team – Thomas Bowman and S. Riley Tabat.