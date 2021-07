Colorado may soon enter the national stage for its new privacy legislation. On June 8, 2021, Colorado’s legislature passed the Colorado Privacy Act (SB21-190) (ColoPA). The bill was recently sent to the Colorado governor’s desk, where he will have until July 8 to sign or veto the bill, otherwise it will become law without his signature. If Governor Jared Polis signs the bill or does not act on it (and assuming the act is not put to a referendum), Colorado will become the third U.S. state to enact comprehensive privacy legislation, after California and Virginia.