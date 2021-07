MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Indians would've needed an extra starter for Sunday, it would've been Logan Allen. Now, the team gets some extra time before making that decision. Allen was scheduled to make Sunday’s start against the Twins at Target Field before a rainout on Saturday pushed Sam Hentges back another 24 hours. The team first had Eli Morgan slated to work the series finale, but it thought it would be better to give him an extra day of rest. Morgan will now start on Monday in Cleveland against Detroit.