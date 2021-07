The Hawks shocked most everyone outside of Atlanta on Monday night as they escaped Milwaukee with a 116-113 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s the Hawks’ third straight Game 1 win on the road this postseason, making them just the fourth team ever to accomplish the feat. Judging by what we’ve seen from this Atlanta team so far in these playoffs, nobody should doubt them any longer. They have as legitimate of a shot of any team remaining at winning a championship, and I have five reasons why their success will continue in Game 2 and beyond in this series.