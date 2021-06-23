The Latest Election Crimes Bulletin w/ Greg Palast
Today on the Show: Mitch McConnell and the senate’s white citizen’s council filibuster against voter rights. Also Immigrant and Indigenous groups in support of the just immigration reform law will deliver their message directly to their Congressional representative, Mike Thompson and will hold a car caravan to show community support for this crucial legislation. A crack down in Columbia: A special report from Flashpoints correspondent, Sara Blanco and CJ Joulain.kpfa.org