Dover, DE

Delmar Police Move A Step Closer To Be Able To Collectively Bargain

WBOC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, De - Delaware's Senate on Tuesday passed Bill 181 that allows police officers in Delmar to have the ability to collectively bargain. The unique situation of the town being located on the Delaware / Maryland border with representation from both states in local government and first responders has prohibited the police officers with Delaware residency to collectively bargin. Under Delaware's Police Officers' and Firefighters' Employment Relations Act a minimum of 25 employees is required to be able to collectively bargain. Approximately 60% of the police officers in Delmar are from Maryland meaning there are not enough on the Delaware side to meet the standard.

www.wboc.com
