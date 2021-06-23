Sacramento deputies investigate North Highlands shooting that kills man and injures woman

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Monday night after someone opened fire at a North Highlands home, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said. The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. at the home in the 4400 block of Oakhollow Drive, near Roseville and Walerga roads. A woman called authorities to report she had been shot at the home, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release.