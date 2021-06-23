With 7th and 14th picks in NBA draft, Warriors should have options

After months of speculation, the Warriors learned Tuesday night where they’ll pick in the first round of July’s NBA draft: Nos. 7 and 14. This was the likeliest scenario. The Warriors, who dropped both of their games in the play-in tournament to narrowly miss the playoffs, had a 97.6% chance of landing the No. 14 pick — the last spot in the lottery. What was less clear was whether Minnesota’s top-three-protected 2021 selection — obtained in the D’Angelo Russell trade in February 2020 — would convey to Golden State.