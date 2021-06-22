Cancel
Rochester, MN

You Can Now Open A Checking Account And Get A Mortgage Through Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee Financial Services is now a thing. Yep, you can now do all of your banking at the same place you pick up your groceries, get your prescriptions filled, buy flowers for your sweetheart or your garden, grab a drink and bite to eat at Wahlburgers, get a check-up in the minute clinic, get your dry cleaning done, buy clothes, and soon you'll also be able to get your nails done in the store. Hy-Vee has a lot going on - Did I miss anything?

y105fm.com
