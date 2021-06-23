Cancel
WorkForce West Virginia concludes investigation of security incident involving the Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database

By News Release
mybuckhannon.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia has concluded an investigation of a potential security incident involving the Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database, or “MACC” website. After learning of this incident, WorkForce immediately took the system offline. The security incident was investigated. The risk assessed and the agency engaged...

www.mybuckhannon.com
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Breach of Workforce West Virginia job seeker database reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unauthorized individual accessed the Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database, or “MACC” website, Workforce West Virginia announced Tuesday. Workforce says it learned of the breach on April 13, 2021 and ‘immediately took steps to secure the network.’. Workforce West Virginia reports that files were...
Charleston, WVWVNews

Acting WorkForce West Virginia commissioner addresses data breach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia appeared during Gov. Jim Justice’s Thursday COVID-19 briefing to discuss a recent data breach. “On April 13 of this year, WorkForce learned that an unauthorized individual accessed the MACC Jobs database,” said Scott Adkins. According to Adkins, the...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Humana picked to continue Medicare service for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has picked Humana Inc. to continue providing health insurance for the 54,000 retirees eligible for Medicare and their dependents in the state. The state's public employees' insurance agency awarded the health provider a new, four-year contract last week. Humana has served the state since...
Charleston, WVmybuckhannon.com

WVDEP releases annual list of electronic devices authorized to be sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. − The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) Program has released the state Covered Electronic Device (CED) Manufacturer Registration and Compliance List for 2021. This list is compiled each year through registration forms and fees received from manufacturers of CEDs for sale in the state and is developed as a resource for both retailers and consumers.
Charleston, WVTimes West Virginian

WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TR...

Bids will be received electronically by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways through the Bid Express Bidding Service (www.bidx.com) and by sealed proposals (only when prequalification is waived) being received at this office in Building 5, Room 843, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia until August 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time). The bids will be downloaded and/or opened and read publicly thereafter for the constructions of the following project(s):
HealthHuntingtonNews.Net

West Virginia Behavioral Health Workforce and Health Equity Training Center Goes Live

The collaboration between the state Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Behavioral Health and Marshall University provides training for behavioral health professionals throughout the state. Through the training center, a series of professional development webinars will be provided. Professionals can earn contact hours at no cost while building on evidence-based practices to better meet the need for behavioral health services, which have grown due to COVID-19.
