WorkForce West Virginia concludes investigation of security incident involving the Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database

BILOXI, Miss., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Family Health Center ("CFHC") announced today that it suffered an attempt to shut down its computer operations on May 13, 2021. That attempt failed and Coastal Family was still able to treat patients and provide service to the community. Coastal Family immediately launched an investigation to determine what happened and what information may have been accessed by an unauthorized person during the incident. On June 4, 2021 the investigation revealed that some of the files accessed contained personal information of patients.