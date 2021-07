Now that Summer is almost here, it’s a good time to get out and start being more active, and Withings as well as Amazfit can help with that thanks to these Prime Day sales. Both Withings and Amazfit have a bunch of different trackers and smartwatches on sale for up to 30% off for Prime Day. And since Prime Day is almost over, there’s not a whole lot of time left to snag one without paying full price. Or at the very least less of a discount than what’s on offer today. And there’s surprisingly quite a few options from both brands.