Bonjour, ma chère and mon cher! “It is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that we welcome you” to Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom!. From the day it opened as part of New Fantasyland in November 2012, Be Our Guest Restaurant has been and remains one of the most in-demand dining experiences in Disney World. From the onset, it was unlike any other restaurant in Disney World, offering a variety of dining experiences (based on the time of day: breakfast, lunch, or dinner) in a setting plucked straight out of one of the most beloved Disney animated films, Beauty and the Beast.