Samsung readying Galaxy Chromebook Go as potential budget alternative to Galaxy Chromebook 2

By Sean Portnoy
ZDNet
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung's original Galaxy Chromebook was released in 2020 with a high-end look, specs to match, and a $1,000 starting price tag. It was priced even higher than Google's Pixelbook Go, but a grand for a Chromebook may have been too much for potential buyers, because the Galaxy Chromebook 2 was announced earlier this year with a scaled-down spec list and price. Nearly half the price of the original Galaxy Chromebook, the second version's base configuration was built around Intel's Celeron CPU instead of the Core i5 in its predecessor and a 1080p display instead of a 4K OLED screen, though it still retained the Fiesta Red color option.

