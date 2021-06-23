Samsung readying Galaxy Chromebook Go as potential budget alternative to Galaxy Chromebook 2

Prime Day Deals are loaded with opportunities to get the best tech for nearly every aspect of your life, from fitness deals to smart home sales on the very best items. If you’ve been waiting on the right opportunity to upgrade your workout gear but you’re looking for an affordable option than the AirPods deals. Right now, just for Prime Day, you can score a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for only $110. That’s an incredible discount of $60 off their regular price of $170. Samsung makes some of the best truly wireless earbuds, and today only, you can get a pair for less.