The very New Jersey story of Chris Hogan has gotten even Jerseyer. The former All-State football and lacrosse player at Ramapo returned to the former sport earlier this year after a remarkable rags-to-riches NFL career. And now Hogan, who played lacrosse at Penn State and football at Monmouth prior to becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, has been traded to a team run by another Jersey guy.