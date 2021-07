Upon hearing the name Agape Ranch, your first thoughts might be images of vast, open land, beautiful horses, and an assortment of other ranch animals – that’s what I thought, but I could not have been more wrong. Agape Ranch holds a vision, mission, and purpose that far surpass the idea of being a home for animals. The Ranch, Agape Ranch’s new land, is transforming into a sanctuary for foster children and adoptive families. Many children are removed from their homes and the families they know due to abuse, abandonment, or neglect. This is when the need for a foster family arises.