POTUS

8 Million Households Face Foreclosure Or Eviction Next Week

By Zack Friedman
Forbes
 14 days ago
A staggering 8 million households face foreclosure or eviction. Here’s what you need to know. The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on all walks of life — and housing is no exception. New research from Harvard University shows that:. 2 million homeowners are behind on their mortgages; and. 6 million...

www.forbes.com
The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

Joe Biden
Ilhan Omar
