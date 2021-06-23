County to seek grant for sewer project at schools

The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday night to apply for a $3 million grant for a sewer project that will improve conditions at the county schools. Public utility director Horace Gee presented the request to apply for the grant for the project, which would be a total cost of $6 million, to the BOC Tuesday night. The deadline to apply for the grant from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority is July 2 and those awarded the funds will be announced on Aug. 21.