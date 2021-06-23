Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Banks County, GA

County to seek grant for sewer project at schools

By ANGELA GARY angela@mainstreetnews.com
mainstreetnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday night to apply for a $3 million grant for a sewer project that will improve conditions at the county schools. Public utility director Horace Gee presented the request to apply for the grant for the project, which would be a total cost of $6 million, to the BOC Tuesday night. The deadline to apply for the grant from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority is July 2 and those awarded the funds will be announced on Aug. 21.

www.mainstreetnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banks County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Baldwin, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Health
Banks County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splost#Elost#Boc##The Board Of Health#Neatoware#Gcic#Diverse Computing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Wiley, Garcia concede in NYC mayoral primary

Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley conceded to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Wednesday after new vote totals showed Adams maintaining a slim, 1-point lead over Garcia. In separate remarks, Garcia and Wiley acknowledged that they had fallen short of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy