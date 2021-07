MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a man with his car while the victim was lighting fireworks in the middle of the street. According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4, when officers were called to the area of Burney and 16th Streets for a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who witnesses said was lighting fireworks in the road.