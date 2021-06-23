CHHS Class of ‘61 holds reunion

The Charles Henderson High School Class of 1961 celebrated its 60th Class Reunion Tuesday at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Nobody looked the way they did when they tossed their mortarboards high in the air, signaling their newfound freedom. Heads are now bald or gray, weight is going up and height is going down. Bones and teeth are wearing out and visits to the doctor are more common than trips to the grocery store. But, a good time was had by all!