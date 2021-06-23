Cancel
Troy, AL

Troy University reshaping landscape

By Huck Treadwell
Troy Messenger
 14 days ago

This summer, Troy University will demolish four buildings to make way for more modern structures. Mark Salmon, the director of Troy University's Physical Plant, said demolition of Gardner and Hamil Halls were currently underway and the removal of the buildings should be complete by the end of August. Demolition of the natatorium and McCartha Hall is scheduled to begin soon and those buildings are expected to be fully removed by the end of August as well.

