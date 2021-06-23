Cancel
UFC

PHOTO: Conor McGregor’s New ‘Shiner’ Leaves Fans Questioning the Cause

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MMA icon Conor McGregor is double sporting some shark skin and a shiner in his latest photos, and fans are absolutely losing their minds. “Shark skin,” McGregor’s official Instagram, The Notorious MMA, captions the sharp photo. Within, we see the MMA icon sporting said super slick shark skin. But that’s not all he’s wearing. No, fans cannot help but ask: “Why, professional fighter Conor McGregor, do you have a black eye?”

