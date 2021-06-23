Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Rules Against NCAA in Compensation Case

By Courtney Robb
wcbi.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously. Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes. Schools...

www.wcbi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Robertson
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#Ncaa Division I#Ap#Yale#Nba#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Politicshammerandrails.com

Supreme Court is unanimous in NCAA v. Alston, begins overturning NCAA amateurism rules

Here's some articles and direct links to the decision:. The decision itself won't change anything in the sports hierarchy as it was pretty narrowly related to strict education benefits, like schools being able to provide laptops and internships to athletes; however, the real thing that came out of it was 1) a unanimous ruling showing the court is all in against the NCAA and 2) Kavanaugh's written opinion quoted here:
Congress & Courtswgnradio.com

Rep. Kam Buckner on the Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for student-athletes: ‘It flips the entire landscape as we know it on its head’

Attorney Karen Conti joins Anna to talk about the Supreme Court ruling that will allow schools to provide their athletes with unlimited compensation as long as it is connected to their education. Also joining the show is State Representative Kam Buckner, the sponsor of a bill that is awaiting Governor Pritzker’s signature that would allow college athletes to profit from their likeness.
College SportsCBS Sports

Samson: What NCAA Supreme Court ruling means for the future of college sports

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of collegiate athletes attempting to obtain unlimited benefits that are tied to education on Monday. The ruling could enhance college players' abilities to earn compensation, while simultaneously limiting the power of the NCAA. Anyone who plays Division I basketball or football is eligible to receive such benefits.
College SportsCentre Daily

Opinion: How Penn State influenced the recent NCAA Supreme Court ruling

There are times to condemn Penn State for actions taken to the detriment of the institution, but there are other times in which Penn State should be praised. I won’t go into the non-sensible attempt a generation ago to tie two medical organizations together, joining Geisinger Medical Center to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, costing Penn State over $100 million to separate the two unworkable units. Nor shall I expand upon the nearly $1 billion acceptance of the Freeh Report and damages from bowing to the NCAA Consent Decree a decade ago.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

How the Supreme Court’s NCAA ruling affects Iowa and college athletics

The NCAA v. Alston case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court was, of course, a landmark case for collegiate athletics and has sparked some additional conversation. The Gazette’s Leah Vann and John Steppe get into the nitty gritty, breaking down the case and what the ruling means for Iowa and college athletics going forward.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AL.com

Supreme Court’s ruling topples NCAA regime, revives antitrust law

This is an opinion cartoon. The King may not be dead, but he is hobbled and scared. And antitrust laws have been given new life. The Supreme Court’s “Not above the law” statement marks the beginning of the end of NCAA authoritarian rule over college athletics. The SCOTUS ruling turns the sports world upside down, and it could turn the world of business right side up. Long live antitrust laws.
California Statelookout.co

Supreme Court, NCAA decisions embolden advocates for college athlete compensation in California

Advocates for college athlete compensation in California are on a hot streak. First the state passed a first-in-the-nation law allowing players to sign paid endorsement deals, and 20 states followed its example. Now, with both a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and a NCAA rule change challenging the idea that students shouldn’t make money from athletics, legislators are pushing to move up the effective date of the California law to this fall and expand it to cover community college athletes.
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

The Highest Court in the Land

Supreme Court of the United States, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Karl Tilleman, Kentucky. Name – Image – Likeness… NIL as it is called. There are changes happening that will cause huge reactions from fans of NCAA athletics. In a simplified nutshell, the Supreme Court...
College SportsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Perverse Consequences of the NCAA Ruling

The Supreme Court has changed college admissions forever. The justices’ decision late last month allowing NCAA Division I football and men’s basketball programs to provide new educational incentives to student athletes created an overdue avenue for compensating student athletes in commercially lucrative sports, many of whom come from low-income backgrounds. And new rules the NCAA rolled out last week in response to a series of state laws allow student athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness without violating college sports’ amateurism rules. So far, the changes have been celebrated as a step toward greater equity. They may well have that effect at some schools, and for some students.
Congress & CourtsHerald-Dispatch

Editorial: Court ruling helps lesser-known athletes, too

At first glance, the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing college student-athletes to profit from their names, images and their likenesses allows high-profile athletes to sign endorsement contracts and make good money from their athletic endeavors. Maybe, but the decision has another benefit for a Marshall University football player. As...
College Sportsabovethelaw.com

Student Athletes 1, NCAA Nil

The gold rush has begun. In the short period since the Supreme Court’s unanimous affirmance in NCAA v. Alston that existing restrictions on providing education-related benefits to student-athletes at NCAA schools were improper, a quick-fire series of developments has unfolded. On Wednesday, the NCAA issued a “uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports,” with near-immediate effect. And within minutes of the policy going into place after midnight last Thursday, the first sponsorship deals with NCAA student-athletes were struck. At a minimum, that flurry of deal announcements is evidence of the pent-up commercial demand for student-athlete endorsements, fueled both by the tremendous interest in college athletics by the general public, as well as the savvy use of social media by student-athletes themselves.
College SportsTri-County Times

Ask The Judge

The NCAA decision and Kurt Vonnegut Jr.  Kurt Vonnegut Jr. has been called one of the most important contemporary writers and dark humor commentators on American society. His first novel was “Player Piano” published in 1952. It was set in a fictional post World War III society where life was dominated by machines.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WegENT

U.S. Supreme Court Changes the Game

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA. The historic decision paves the way for college athletes to be paid. More specifically, the ruling mandates these student-athletes should be paid only for education-related benefits. Other money-making opportunities for the athletes (think endorsements) will have to be determined by legislation. A...
College SportsCourier News

NCAA must ensure a fair payday for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court last week served notice to the NCAA that it “is not above the law” and that business as usual is ending. The justices, in a 9-0 majority ruling and a concurring opinion from Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said that the collegiate sports governing body could not restrict student-athletes’ education-related benefits, such as computers, graduate scholarships and overseas study. While the ruling was narrow in strict terms, the unanimous vote and the rhetoric of the opinions suggest that the justices would be inclined to rule in favor of students on bigger questions, such as seeking compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.
College SportsWhittier Daily News

Can NCAA players start making money off their name? Ask the lawyer

Q: I am not quite sure what to make of the U.S. Supreme Court decision about NCAA athletes. Can they now freely make money while amateurs in college?. A: The NCAA long prohibited college athletes from accepting any outside money. The justification was to preserve “amateurism” (in other words, college athletes are not professionals so they do not need to be compensated). Instead, stipends and scholarships would suffice. At the same time, however, colleges often have made considerable money from college sports, as has the NCAA. The United States Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that student athletes can receive education-related-payments. The upshot is that college athletes will have the opportunity to make some money from their name, image and likeness. It is not unlimited or without conditions, but since the Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA has approved an interim policy that gives student-athletes the ability to profit from sponsorship opportunities. This is known as NIL (which stands for “name, image and likeness”). Nineteen state laws will go into effect in coming years that permit college athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. The thought is that the U.S. Congress will act to set a national standard (hopefully much sooner than later).

Comments / 0

Community Policy