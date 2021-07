(St. Paul, MN) -- Democrats, Republicans and Governor Tim Walz go into the final weekend before the state government shutdown deadline with no agreement on police reform, which could jeopardize public safety funding. Senate G-O-P Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says, "public safety is inches is inches from a deal. It will be a deal." Governor Walz said Friday, "there are some things that I don't think are going to get done: the qualified immunity piece." That protects police officers from lawsuits. But Walz says the two sides' positions on police reform are not as different as it seemed in the beginning.