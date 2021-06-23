Cancel
Pike County, AL

County schools to offer virtual and homeschool options for K-12

By Submitted Article
Troy Messenger
 14 days ago

The Pike County School System is taking applications for its newly expanded virtual/homeschool consortium. The board of education approved one of Alabama’s first virtual schools during the fall of 2013. Until recently, the virtual/homeschool option was only available to students in grades 9-12. During the May 17 meeting, the Pike County Board of Education voted to approve the expansion of the homeschool consortium to kindergarten through 12th grade.

