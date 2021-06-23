How Old Is Luca, Alberto and Giulia in ‘Luca’? Their Real-Life Ages Might Surprise You
After watching the Luca movie on Disney+, many viewers wondered how old the stars are in the animated film. The teen boys, Luca Pagura (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer) became fast friends in the Disney Pixar movie. Later they befriended Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman), and the young sea monster asked if they could go to school with her. So, they are young; however, it’s not immediately evident how old the three friends are in the movie or off-screen.www.cheatsheet.com