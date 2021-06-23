Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Old Is Luca, Alberto and Giulia in ‘Luca’? Their Real-Life Ages Might Surprise You

By Rachel Hunt
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After watching the Luca movie on Disney+, many viewers wondered how old the stars are in the animated film. The teen boys, Luca Pagura (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer) became fast friends in the Disney Pixar movie. Later they befriended Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman), and the young sea monster asked if they could go to school with her. So, they are young; however, it’s not immediately evident how old the three friends are in the movie or off-screen.

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

108K+
Followers
64K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Jacob Tremblay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Disney#Disney Pixar#Canadian#Berman Giulia#Wikipedia#American#Cbs#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

The story behind ‘Luca’s‘ sea monsters and how they were brought to life

For director and storyboard artist Enrico Casarosa, part of the fun of developing ideas at Pixar is figuring out how to blend the personal with the fantastical. Like his Oscar-nominated short film “La Luna,” Casarosa’s debut feature, “Luca,” draws on his childhood in Genoa, a port city on the Italian Riviera, as well as the director’s memories of his childhood best friend. The more whimsical element of the film – sea monsters – grew from Casarosa’s fascination with changelings.
MoviesLoyola Phoenix

Andiamo! ‘Luca’ is a Winner

Disney Studios and Pixar Animation Studios’ partnership was formed on the question, “What if (blank) had feelings?” In 1995, that blank was replaced with toys and the groundbreaking “Toy Story” was released. Twenty years later, the two studios became existential, asking “What if feelings had feelings?” The result was their masterpiece “Inside Out.”
Moviesd23.com

8 Easter Eggs and Hidden Details in Luca You Gotta “Sea”

Disney and Pixar’s Luca has been available to stream on Disney+ for a week, and we’ve already lost count of home many times we’ve streamed the fin-tastic film! The animated adventure follows a set of sea monster pals, voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer, who venture above the water’s surface to experience the best summer ever. When the sea monsters are dry, they transform into humans—which is how they meet a local, Giulia (voice of Emma Berman), and team up to compete in Portorosso’s annual triathlon.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Luca: How Recording From Home Changed Jim Gaffigan's Performance

When it comes to working from home, the cast of Luca had to do something that some of them hadn't ever done before; record their lines from home. We all had to change the way we work when the pandemic happened, and we've heard from multiple voice actors about the concept of recording their dialogue in walk-in closets because the clothing makes the audio sound better. Jim Gaffigan voices Luca's Lorenzo, and he is a veteran voice actor. However, doing his lines from home was something that he hadn't had the chance to do before. We got the chance to speak with Gaffigan about whether or not recording from home changed his performance at all.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Review: ‘Luca’

An animated sea creature obsessed with human artifacts decides to leave the dull confines of their familiar underwater world and sets out for a new life on the surface, where they must face new challenges like learning to walk and communicate. No, we’re not talking about the 1989 Disney adaptation of The Little Mermaid, but the 2021 Pixar film Luca, now streaming on Disney+. While the similarities to the 80s musical classic only run skin deep, there is a sense of familiarity to Luca. Drawing inspiration from such diverse sources as the works of Federico Fellini and Hayao Miyazaki, the lofty artistic ambitions suggested by these cinematic forebearers come together in a fairly generic – and disarmingly literal – fish out of water story that is plenty entertaining for a single viewing, but lacks both the originality and complexity that make the best Pixar films as popular with adults as they are with children.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Luca’s Phrase ‘Silenzio, Bruno!’ Became Part Of The Disney+ Movie

Over the years, Pixar has been responsible for coining a number of great phrasesm whether that be Up’s “Adventure is out there,” Toy Story’s “To infinity and beyond” or Finding Nemo’s “Just keep swimming.” Well, we’ve found the latest quotable Pixar quote in Luca, and it’s “Silenzio, Bruno!” It’s a really fun line to repeat after seeing the movie and holds a deep meaning to the director and star Jack Dylan Grazer, who said the line in the movie.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Pixar's Luca isn't officially queer – but here's how it still is anyway

When the first trailer for Pixar's new movie Luca came out, it already gave off vibes of Call Me By Your Name. You had the Italian seaside setting, a protagonist eerily resembling Timothée Chalamet and a story about a life-changing summer. All that was missing, besides a Sufjan Stevens score, was a romantic narrative as the bond between teenage sea monsters Luca and Alberto is only depicted as a friendship.
MoviesCollider

‘Luca’ Composer Dan Romer on His First Pixar Score and How a Weezer Song Inspired the Ending

Luca does not feel like your typical Pixar film, but that unique quality runs deep. Co-writer/director Enrico Casarosa’s personal story of friendship in a small sea-side Italian town is full of warmth and humanity, but is also tremendously intimate. The film has the real estate to dig deep into its lead characters because, relatively speaking, it’s being told on a much smaller scale than other Pixar films. The characters aren’t traversing a fantastical landscape or trying to find a lost friend. They’re simply trying to win a race so they can own a Vespa, because Vespas are cool. And sure, they're secretly sea monsters tying to hide their identities, but the crux of the story is the relationship between two young boys. Not a full-on battle against the townspeople.
Moviesntdaily.com

‘Luca’ emphasizes the joy in navigating life

It is no surprise Pixar has released yet another brilliant film. “Luca” is a gentle story that allows us to watch a friendship grow between Luca Paguro, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, and Alberto Scorfano, voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer. The themes throughout the film cement this as one of the best Pixar films ever made, and I think it is a movie everyone should try and get around to this month.
Moviesdisneydining.com

Sophia Di Martino, Loki Star, Is Now IMDB’s Most Popular Actor

Loki is Marvel’s latest series to take Disney+ by storm just as WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier did previously. It seems that fans are so into the show that star Sophia Di Martino has become IMDbs most popular actor. Di Martino has had a 15 year career,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Karen Gillan’s New Netflix Movie Is Getting A Sequel

Netflix’s upcoming action movie Gunpowder Milkshake isn’t even releasing until the 14th of this month, but it’s already been confirmed that a sequel is in development. Admittedly, that’s hardly surprising news when the trailer alone promised a violent and stylish effort with plenty of franchise potential in the premise, and the film looks like it’s going to deliver fun by the bucketload.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Addams Family 2 Gets A Kooky First Trailer

Most of the talk surrounding The Addams Family recently has revolved almost entirely around Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday, which is gearing up to begin filming with Jenna Ortega in the lead role, but the titular clan will be back on our screens before the end of the year when the sequel to 2019’s animated sleeper hit comes to theaters on October 1st, just in time for Halloween.

Comments / 0

Community Policy