How Old Is Luca, Alberto and Giulia in ‘Luca’? Their Real-Life Ages Might Surprise You

An animated sea creature obsessed with human artifacts decides to leave the dull confines of their familiar underwater world and sets out for a new life on the surface, where they must face new challenges like learning to walk and communicate. No, we’re not talking about the 1989 Disney adaptation of The Little Mermaid, but the 2021 Pixar film Luca, now streaming on Disney+. While the similarities to the 80s musical classic only run skin deep, there is a sense of familiarity to Luca. Drawing inspiration from such diverse sources as the works of Federico Fellini and Hayao Miyazaki, the lofty artistic ambitions suggested by these cinematic forebearers come together in a fairly generic – and disarmingly literal – fish out of water story that is plenty entertaining for a single viewing, but lacks both the originality and complexity that make the best Pixar films as popular with adults as they are with children.