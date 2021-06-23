Cancel
How #FreeBritney went from a small group of fans to a global movement

By Newsy Staff
San Diego Channel
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Free Britney" is the rallying cry for fans and advocates of Britney Spears. "On April 22, 2019, I was one of the first people to get to the Britney Spears rally, I guess you could say," said Grant Rutter, host of the Grant Rants Hollywood Talk podcast. "I was a...

CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesFortune

Emily Ratajkowski on ownership, consent, and the #FreeBritney movement

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With 27.8 million followers (and counting) on Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski has been breaking ground in what it means to take back control of your image in the social media era. The model, actress, activist, and...
NFLTMZ.com

Miley Cyrus Cries Out 'Free Britney' During Vegas Concert

Miley Cyrus gave a solo performance in Vegas for the 4th, but she also joined a chorus ... as in the "Free Britney" chorus. Miley hit the stage for the opening of Resorts World ... as she sang her biggest hit, "Party in the U.S.A." ... she added the Britney Spears chant -- "Free Britney!"
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
CelebritiesNewsweek

Britney Spears' Mother, Lynne, Says Conservatorship Brought 'A Lot of Pain'

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears spoke about her daughter's conservatorship in June before her daughter delivered an explosive court testimony later that month. Revealing her "mixed feelings" about the situation to The New Yorker, Lynne Spears is reported as being polite but secretive about speaking to the press, in case a family member found out.
NFLlincolnnewsnow.com

Miley Cyrus and Courtney Love show support for Britney Spears with music

Miley Cyrus chanted "Free Britney" during her Las Vegas show on Sunday (04.07.21). The 28-year-old singer performed at the opening of Resorts World in Sin City and adjusted the lyrics to her song 'Party in the USA' to show her support for the 'Toxic' hitmaker, who recently spoke of how she felt the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 is "abusive".
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Courtney Love covers Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’

Courtney Love delivered an acoustic performance of Britney Spears’ 2000 Oops!… I Did It Again single ‘Lucky’ as part of her ongoing Saturday cover series. The cover arrived hours after Jia Tolentino and Ronan Farrows investigation into the Spears conservatorship. An article that saw Love spea to Farrow and Tolentino about her former manager, Sam Lufti, a controversial figure in the Spears narrative who Love dubbed a “street hustler.”
CelebritiesMercury

Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears for speaking out

Paris Hilton is "proud" of Britney Spears for speaking out about her conservatorship. The 'Stars Are Blind' singer admitted it "broke [her] heart" listening to what the 'Toxic' singer had to say in court last month when she urged for the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 to be lifted as she feels the restrictions in her life are "abusive".
CelebritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' lawyer has resigned. The 'Lucky' singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.

