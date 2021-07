You gotta give Philipsburg, Montana, a lot of credit. A remote little town that has done a wonderful job of maintaining tourism awareness. So, maybe you're looking at a long Independence Day weekend at Georgetown Lake? Or you just plan to do some exploring or do a scenic Montana drive while you enjoy a little extra time off? Yet, you'd like to get a little infusion of patriotism in there as well. Nestled between Drummond on Interstate 90 and Anaconda on Montana Highway 1, just down the hill from the lake, Philipsburg is a fun oasis on the gorgeous Pinter Scenic Byway.