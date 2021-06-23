The Witch Star Says She Was "Devastated" by Her Performance the First Time She Saw It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding into some fascinating places over the coming years, both on the big screen and through blockbuster series on Disney+. One of the most buzzed-about titles among the MCU's Phase Four slate might be She-Hulk, a live-action legal comedy that will bring Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the MCU. The series has been filming for quite a while now, and according to a new report, an unexpected pop culture figure just might be part of the cast. A new rumor, courtesy of the YouTube channel Everything Always, suggests that rapper and musician Megan Thee Stallion has joined the cast of She-Hulk. Their reporting claims that she would be playing a fictionalized version of herself in the series, and that her role could stem beyond a cameo and cover multiple episodes.