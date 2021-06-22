Cancel
Sports

Have a Student-Athlete? Or an Aspiring One? Check Out These Speed & Agility Camps for Young Athletes

By scoop team
scoopcharlotte.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fall sports around the corner, summer is a great time to get a leg up on the competition, add new skills, improve performance, and avoid the summer slide. At OrthoCarolina’s Sports Training Center summer camps, your child will learn from experienced personal trainers and strength and conditioning coaches who train not only young athletes but our region’s elite, professional athletes. Your child will also benefit from a state-of-the-art facility with indoor/outdoor turf field and top-of-the-line equipment.

#Youth Sports#Agility#Summer Camps#Fitness Boot Camp#Orthocarolina#Collegiate Rower And#Registration Email#Covid#Instagram#Twitter
Sports
