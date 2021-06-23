Cancel
NBA

Here is where the Charlotte Hornets will pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

By Jonathan M. Alexander
Rock Hill Herald
 14 days ago

The good luck streak the Charlotte Hornets were riding stopped at one year Tuesday night. The Hornets, who had the best odds at picking No. 11, will pick 11th in the 2021 NBA draft. The Hornets, who finished the season 33-39, entered Tuesday’s draft lottery with an 8.5% chance of...

www.heraldonline.com
